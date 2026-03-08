Cowboys Trade Package For Maxx Crosby Included No. 12 Pick & Player, Could Pivot To Trey Hendrickson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys put a strong offer on the table for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, but ultimately weren’t willing to put two first-round picks up to beat the Ravens’ offer.

Dallas was willing to trade the No. 12 overall pick, a future second-rounder and also include a veteran player for Crosby, per Fowler. However, the Raiders weren’t interested in a player and wanted to focus on picks.

A Dallas source told Fowler they “loved” Crosby and had had eyes on him for some time, but the price just became too rich.

The Cowboys still need a pass rusher or two and Fowler notes they have been monitoring Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson since the trade deadline last year. He’ll be free to sign with other teams tomorrow after Cincinnati declined to franchise him.

Other options Fowler lists include Eagles OLB Jaelan Phillips, Chargers OLB Odafe Oweh and Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe.

Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection.

