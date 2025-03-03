Cowboys Using Second Round Tender On RFA WR KaVontae Turpin

Per Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys are using a second-round tender on restricted free agent WR KaVontae Turpin.

Watkins adds the tender is worth $5.34 million and they will receive a second-round pick should they decide to not match an offer Turpin receives from another team.

Turpin, 28, played collegiately for four seasons at TCU from 2015 to 2018. He was cut in 2018 due to family violence charges which he pled guilty to in 2019.

He had stints in various semi-pro leagues before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the restarted USFL. That caught the eye of the Cowboys, who signed him in July 2022.

In 2024, Turpin appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 31 passes on 52 targets for 420 yards and two touchdowns while adding 16 carries for 92 yards. He also returned 18 punts for 187 yards and a touchdown along with 27 kickoffs for 904 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the All-Pro first team as a kick returner for the season.