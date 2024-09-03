Cowboys Waive DE Viliami Fehoko From IR

The Dallas Cowboys have waived DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was waived with an injury designation during final cuts.

Fehoko, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,840,000 rookie contract when he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Fehoko recorded 191 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses.