Cowboys Waive NT Trysten Hill

The Dallas Cowboys have waived NT Trysten Hill on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken.

The Cowboys reportedly made Hill available for trade before today’s deadline but no deal ever surfaced.

Hill, 24, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

Hill is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hill appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded six tackles and no sacks.