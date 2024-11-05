Cowboys Waiving CB Andrew Booth

According to Jon Machota, the Cowboys are waiving CB Andrew Booth today.

It frees up roster space for the trade for Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo. Dallas also acquired Booth via trade coming out of the preseason.

Booth, 24, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Cowboys coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Booth has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.