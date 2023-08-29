Cowboys Waiving LB Jabril Cox

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are waiving LB Jabril Cox as they trim down their roster to the 53-man limit. 

Jabril Cox

Michael Gehlken notes Cox could re-sign to Dallas’ practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. 

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. 

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus. 

 In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles. 

