Cowboys Waiving LB Jabril Cox

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are waiving LB Jabril Cox as they trim down their roster to the 53-man limit.

Michael Gehlken notes Cox could re-sign to Dallas’ practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.

In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.