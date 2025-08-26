Cowboys Waiving RB Deuce Vaughn

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving RB Deuce Vaughn on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players, according to Matt Zenitz.

It’s possible Vaughn could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers tomorrow.

Vaughn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023. He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.