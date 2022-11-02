Cowboys Worked Out 10 Players

The Dallas Cowboys hosted 10 free agnets on Wednesday for a workout, including RB Dexter Williams, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.

Williams was once again among the team’s roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2021. He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad briefly before a stint with the Browns. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad before being re-signed by the Browns to their active roster.

Cleveland declined to tender him an offer and he became an unrestricted free agent, however.

From there, the Packers brought Williams back again in August but ultimately released him prior to the start of the season.

For his career, Williams has appeared in seven games and rushed seven times for 19 yards.