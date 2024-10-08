According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys worked out seven players on Tuesday including WR Dante Pettis.

The full list includes:

WR Chase Cota QB Max Duggan WR Denzel Mims WR Dante Pettis DE Shaka Toney LB Luiji Vilain WR Seth Williams

Pettis, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason and was waived in September of 2023 after suffering an injury. Pettis re-signed with the Bears in March 2024.

Chicago waived him with an injury settlement in September.

In 2022, Pettis appeared in 17 games for the Bears and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.