Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys brought in seven players for workouts on Wednesday including QB Reid Sinnett.

The full list includes:

QB Case Cookus QB J’Mar Smith QB Reid Sinnett WR Reggie Roberson WR Ra’Shaun Henry WR John Hightower LB Charles Snowden

Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later.

The Dolphins signed Sinnett to their practice squad after a week and was eventually promoted back in November of 2020. Miami re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season only to release him coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before being claimed by the Eagles. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Sinnett appeared in 45 games and recorded 275 completions on 423 pass attempts (65 percent) for 3,844 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, to go along with 93 rushing attempts for 268 yards (2.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.