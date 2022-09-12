Dak Prescott Having Surgery Today, Looking At 6-8 Week Timeline

According to Todd Archer, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is undergoing surgery on his thumb on Monday. Surgeons will insert a pin and a plate to stabilize the joint.

Archer adds Prescott is facing a 6-8 week timeline to recover and return to the field. That would potentially have him back for the Cowboys in late October at the earliest and in Week 10 against the Packers after Dallas’ bye on the long side.

The Cowboys will turn to Cooper Rush in Prescott’s absence.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.