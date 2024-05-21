NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Commanders are thrilled internally with the selection of first-round QB Jayden Daniels and they feel he will be their long-term solution at the position.

“When you talk to people in Washington privately, they say, ‘We got ourselves a dude, finally,’” Fowler said. “After the carousel spinning at this position for so many years, but there’s talk of at the rookie minicamp, the ball barely touched the ground, if at all, because of all the completions. The quick arm release has really stood out. Compact thrower. There’s a good feeling right now. They’ve got to play the games, of course, but high praise so far for Jayden Daniels.”

Cowboys

Following the massive extension for Lions QB Jared Goff, the price for QB Dak Prescott isn’t getting any lower, leaving Dallas with little leverage. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has faith in Prescott to lead his team and kept all the focus on finding a way to extend him.

“We want Dak Prescott. That’s that,” Jones said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official website. “There’s no question that Mike’s [McCarthy] focus, not that he didn’t have focus, but how he [Prescott] improved last year. I give Mike a lot of credit for that. That improvement demonstrated to me there’s more as far as ultimately winning what we’re trying to do here.”

“We think that there’s room for growth. He is absolutely unsurpassed as what he is as an individual with his work ethic, what he brings with his leadership and everything about what you would think about as a quarterback. So he’s got that. He’s had a few hits, but everybody has that, too … This wouldn’t even be my response if we were in a different place relative to the cap. … That’s our challenge and to make it work out. Dak as the quarterback Cowboys, I don’t even have a blink on that one.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen is excited about the impact sixth-round LB Darius Muasau can make on special teams.

“He’s a good football player,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “He was actually with (Michael Ghobrial), our special teams coach, they crossed paths at Hawaii. 440 career tackles, hasn’t missed a game, smart, tough, dependable, instinctive. Our special teams coach, he’s coached him, has a vision for him on special teams.”

Muasau said he has a passion for special teams and envisions himself carving out a role there in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

“I only played special teams that year,” Muasau said. “That’s how I contributed to the team. That was my role there. I guess I was on every special team also at the time. I was on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. That is how I made my money out there. I just love running down, playing the ball, just making plays for the team. Any way to contribute to the team. That’s the way I did it. Now it’s a small world seeing Coach Ghobrial here now. Just a full circle moment having him here. Coming from the University of Hawai’i to now here in New York, it’s crazy.”