NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Brian Burns, Eric Kendricks, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert on being completely healthy for offseason workouts: “My rookie year, I think I lost almost every bit of my confidence. Coming off a hamstring injury in OTAs and then trying to catch up, and then just moving around, playing every (WR) spot.” (Jon Machota)

Dallas LB DeMarvion Overshown will likely play weakside linebacker this season and put on around 13 pounds after recovering from a knee injury: “That was more of a me thing. Seeing my future in this league and what was going to be best for my body and being productive on the field. … Gaining lean mass, muscle weight, getting stronger. … I’m gonna go into camp a little bigger and drop to where I want to play at, which would be around 233 (pounds).” (Machota)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy gave an update on DE Micah Parsons who hasn’t been a full participant at OTAs: “Micah has been in and out. Spent a lot of time with him Friday. He looks great. He’s in excellent shape. He hasn’t missed anything.” (Jon Machota)

The Eagles made a splash in free agency by signing RB Saquon Barkley and investing in their backfield. New Philadelphia OC Kellen Moore is thrilled to have a player with Barkley’s skill set in his offense.

“Saquon is a premier running back, first and foremost,” Moore said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We’re really excited about his ability to run the football. Obviously behind this offensive line, he’s done a tremendous job. They have such cohesion and done a great job up front. He’s going to be a great running back.”

“We know the aspects that make him great. It’s his ability to be a great pass protector, to be a receiver out of the backfield. He does a phenomenal job with those things. Obviously, we’ve got to try to utilize him as much as we can while understanding it’s a long season for running backs.”

