NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Jer’Zhan Newton, Cowboys, Commanders

Cowboys

Since the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, QB Trey Lance is heading into his final year under contract. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones highlighted the organization’s excitement to evaluate Lance and has been impressed with his improvement.

“We’re excited to see him,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s done nothing but impress around here. He’s a pro, he works his ass off. No one gets to see him, because he hasn’t been on the field (because) we got him late. But we’re going to get to see him.”

“He’s done nothing but excite us even more as he’s worked here all of last season and in the offseason, in terms of his work ethic, his skill level. We’re very pleased. He exhibits everything you would think a top 5 pick would exhibit. … Trey exhibits similar type work ethic (to Prescott). Obviously Trey is a really good athlete, and the most important thing is his arm. He’s got a very live arm, very strong arm. He continues to improve with his footwork and his accuracy.”

Cowboys

When asked about the Cowboys’ third receiver role that was vacated by Michael Gallup, WRs coach Robert Prince responded Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are two candidates for the position.

“We expect all of those guys to make a jump,” Prince said, via the team’s official site. “It starts with [Jalen Tolbert]. He made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and we expect the same thing to happen for him going into Year 3. And Jalen Brooks, he works hard and he’s one of those guys that’s always studying, and he can play all of the [WR] positions — so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this year as well.”

Cowboys S coach Cannon Matthews said new DC Mike Zimmer has been “harping on the details” since joining the coaching staff.

“In the short period of time I’ve been around him — just harping on the details,” said Matthews. “He’s making sure everyone is accountable so, that way, little things come back into play. So, the [more] tightened down we can get on those, I think that’s where you’ll see a big change, right there.”

Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells said TE John Stephens Jr. is “ahead of schedule” with his recovery from a torn ACL and has developed physically through his rehab.

“I think he’s ahead of schedule, physically,” said Wells. “He’s been working his behind off with Britt [Brown] all season. And one of the best things that happened for him was God took away his legs to force him to get into the weight room and build that upper body strength. If you look at his physical structure right now – he’s built pretty good right now going into Year 2.”

Commanders

Washington drafted second-round DT Jer’Zhan Newton to join DE Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne up front. Newton looks forward to learning from established veterans who have had continued success in the league.

“You’re talking about guys I used to watch when they was in college, so transitioning to the NFL, of course, I still watched them,” Newton said, via Zach Selby of the team’s official website. “Playing next to those guys, outstanding, an amazing feeling. [They’re] older guys who have had success [in] college and in the NFL. So, I’m really happy.”

Jordan Schultz reports Newton underwent successful surgery on his Jones fracture and the organization is “optimistic” he’ll be ready for the regular season.