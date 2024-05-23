NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury praised first-round QB Jayden Daniels work ethic and said that he does everything with a purpose.

“He’s intentional in everything he does, which I like,” Kingsbury said, via PFT. “That’s what we had heard about him coming up, and that’s what he’s been since he’s been here. He’s focused, intentional, and got to work. So that’s been fun to be around.”

Kingsbury added that Daniels has a plan to improve every day he comes to practice.

“He has a plan for studying. He has a plan for practice. He has a plan for watching film,” Kingsbury said. “He knows what he wants to be and where he wants to go. To be that young and come in there with that mindset is real encouraging.”

Commanders Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken will not return to the organization in 2024 as the team is not renewing his contract, per Ben Standig.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has been “very, very pleased” with backup QB Trey Lance so far in their offseason program and expects him to be a “large part” of their preseason: “His athleticism is top notch. You can see the improvement in his timing.” (Michael Gehlken)

has been “very, very pleased” with backup QB so far in their offseason program and expects him to be a “large part” of their preseason: “His athleticism is top notch. You can see the improvement in his timing.” (Michael Gehlken) McCarthy said second-year LB DeMarvion Overshown (ACL) is “ahead of schedule” with his rehab process. (Calvin Watkins)

(ACL) is “ahead of schedule” with his rehab process. (Calvin Watkins) As for Dallas currently having 86 players on their 90-man roster for OTAs, McCarthy said he met “extensively” with VP of player personnel Will McClay on Wednesday and the team is “far from done” on adding players. (Gehlken)

on Wednesday and the team is “far from done” on adding players. (Gehlken) Gehlken notes TE Luke Schoonmaker is expected to miss all of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. (Gehlken)

is expected to miss all of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. (Gehlken) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is confident his contract situation will work itself out and is letting his representation handle negotiations: “I know my business will take care of itself. Just controlling what I can control. I don’t play for money. … I’ll leave that to the business people to say what it’s worth, what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play. It’s about controlling what I can control. Handle that part and everything else will take care of itself.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles new RB Saquon Barkley said he was a bit taken aback by the talent in their 7-on-7s group alongside WR A.J. Brown , WR DeVonta Smith , and TE Dallas Goedert : “That’s not a bad group to be a part of.” (Brooks Kubena)

said he was a bit taken aback by the talent in their 7-on-7s group alongside WR , WR , and TE : “That’s not a bad group to be a part of.” (Brooks Kubena) Eagles DT Jalen Carter is enjoying the “old school” mentality brought by DC Vic Fangio and is just eager to learn: “I’m ready to be coached any way. Old school. New school. Whatever you want to call it.” (Kubena)

is enjoying the “old school” mentality brought by DC and is just eager to learn: “I’m ready to be coached any way. Old school. New school. Whatever you want to call it.” (Kubena) Eagles OL Tyler Steen is focused on winning the right guard spot and is working through the process of converting from tackle: “I know I have to go out there every day and earn it. Transition from tackle to guard was and is a process.” (Jeff McLane)