Dan Quinn: Commanders Have Received Calls For No. 2 Pick, ‘Fair To Envision We’d Take QB’

“Yes, I would say it’s ringing, and because, like you said, of the talent of the group this year,” Quinn said. “And so I would anticipate him fielding these calls as it goes through, and usually it’s not necessarily later than No. 6 or 7, but those people who are usually in the top four or five, there’s somebody that somebody has targeted, and I think it’s mostly like ‘Well, I’ve got to take a shot!’ A lot of times it’s no, like ‘Thanks for calling’ but it is part of the process, and you have to do your due diligence to listen and to find out just to make sure, like is there something that you just couldn’t refuse.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn tells Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that they have received calls from interested teams in moving up, but it sounds like it’s mostly due diligence up to this point.

“I certainly walked past it in the hallway when I was with the Cowboys, years ago for a trade that involved Herschel Walker and many draft picks and changed a lot of their organization. So, I think anybody in personnel with the skills of Adam, they’re going to listen, but there’s only so many things that you’d consider and it’d better be really good.”

Quinn added that “it’s fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback” this year.

“I would say it’d be fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback,” Quinn said. “To say where it’ll be happening, I think that’s a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there’ll be a lot of discussion, and that’s why we’ve had a great trip out seeing some guys, we’ll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I’ve enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He’s somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool.”

The Commanders have come up as a team to watch in case a team is looking to make an aggressive move up the board for one of the quarterback prospects. However, the consensus is that they’ll hold the pick and take their preferred option at No. 2 overall.

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have been the most discussed quarterbacks for Washington, but Quinn says there’s still work to be done on their end to figure out which way they’ll.

“I still have a lot of work to do into that space,” Quinn said. “Unfortunately, Adam’s way further ahead from going through it, but we really dug in hard on our own team, and then the free agent process. And now as we’re getting finalized and on the draft side of things, we still have more visits, people to come in, it’s been more time. So, I’d say we’re getting closer, but to say we’re there yet, not yet.”

The Commanders signed Marcus Mariota in free agency and traded away Sam Howell to the Seahawks. They have Jake Fromm on their roster as well, but based on their current depth chart, it would be a big surprise for them to pass on the opportunity to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

We’ll have more regarding the Commanders and the No. 2 overall pick as the news is available.