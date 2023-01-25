Dan Quinn Completes Second Interview With Cardinals, Meeting Again With Colts Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts are planning on hosting Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for a second interview on Saturday for their vacant head coaching position, according to Albert Breer.

ESPN’s Ed Werder also reports that Quinn has completed his second interview with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position.

Werder adds that the Cardinals are expected to meet with at least one more candidate on Thursday.

Quinn, 52, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ and Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.