Dan Quinn Would Take Either Seahawks Or Commanders HC Job If Offered

According to David Moore, sources familiar with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn‘s thinking say the veteran coach would take either the Seahawks or Commanders head coaching job if offered.

If not, Moore says Quinn will return for another year as the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

This is notable because Quinn has pulled his name out of the running for head coaching opportunities in each of the past two seasons. This indicates he’s ready to leave Dallas if the right opportunity presents itself.

Quinn is a finalist for both jobs and interviewed in Washington on Tuesday. The Commanders job in particular seems wide open after perceived frontrunner Lions OC Ben Johnson withdrew from the search to stay in Detroit.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016. However, he was let go following the 2020 season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.