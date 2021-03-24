Dan Snyder Expected To Buy Out Minority Stake In Washington Football Team

According to Tyler Dunne, Washington owner Dan Snyder is expected to buy out the remaining owners’ 40.5 minority stake in the team.

Dunne reports Snyder requested a debt waiver of $450 million to fund the deal, which has been approved by the NFL’s finance committee.

Pro Football Talk confirms the news and adds the league will vote to approve the deal at the owners meeting next week.

PFT adds the minority stake is being sold for something in the range of $950 million.

Snyder had been embroiled in a nasty dispute with minority owners Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman for about a year, as the three looked to get out of business with Snyder and the team.

This appears to be moving that situation toward a resolution.

While the sale does not end Snyder’s defamation lawsuit pending in India against his partners, he has waived any right to claims against them as a part of the purchase, per PFT.

At the end of the day, this consolidates Snyder’s power over the team even further.