Cowboys Talking Extension With CB DaRon Bland

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is entering the final year of his deal and should get a nice raise after his All-Pro First Team selection in 2023.

Following training camp practice on Monday, Bland said his agent has had contract talks with the team, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. The 25-year-old expressed his desire to get the deal done so he can remain in Dallas.

“Dallas is always where I want to be. Hopefully can get it done,” Bland said,

Bland, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Fresno State back in 2022.

He is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $5,346,000 for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Bland played in seven games for the Cowboys, recording 41 tackles, one forced fumble and five passes defended.