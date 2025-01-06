David Andrews Wants To Remain With Patriots In 2025

According to Zack Cox, Patriots C David Andrews wants to remain with New England in 2025 if the new regime will have him.

Andrews cited QB Drake Maye as a reason he wants to return as Maye didn’t become the starter until after Andrews suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Regarding his shoulder surgery, Andrews said it went well and stated his goal of playing football until 2027, per Mark Daniels.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs but received medical clearance to return. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before signing a new extension.

In 2024, Andrews started all four games at center for the Patriots.