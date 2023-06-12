DeAndre Hopkins Visiting Patriots Thursday

Free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to visit the Patriots on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Hopkins had a “successful” visit with the Titans on Monday, according to Schultz, but left without a deal.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.