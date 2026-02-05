DeMario Davis Keeping Options Open Ahead Of Free Agency

Saints LB Demario Davis has been in New Orleans for the last eight seasons as one of the better LBs in football, but he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason heading into his age-37 season.

Davis has previously worked out deals with the Saints in the past to avoid hitting free agency, but it’s possible they entertain moving on with a newer coaching staff and rebuilding team. He called New Orleans home while leaving his options open before hitting the open market.

“New Orleans is home for me,” Davis said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “… But the business has to play how the business plays out.”

Amidst the current negotiations, Davis praised the Saints’ front office for how they’ve handled his numerous contract talks with them over the years.

“The front office in New Orleans has always been amazing. I’ve never felt the need to try to negotiate publicly. They’ve been a hundred percent professional, and I respect that. They talked about that they want me back and that means a lot to me. … What happens on the field and the business of the game will never impact who I am and how I show up.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis expressed their love for Davis and desire to have him back in 2026.

“We love Demario,” Loomis said. “… I hope he’s back, but we’ll get through that.”

Davis, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2012. He spent four years in New York before signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns that included $4.2 million guaranteed in 2016.

Davis was traded to the Jets in return for S Calvin Pryor back in 2017. From there, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints a year later.

Davis was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a three-year contract worth $27 million that included $18.35 million guaranteed back in 2020.

He was set to make a base salary of $10 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when he agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract. The Saints restructured his contract last March.

In 2025, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 143 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

We’ll have more on Davis as the news is available.