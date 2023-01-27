DeMeco Ryans A ‘Top Candidate’ For Texans’ HC Job

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a “top candidate” for the Texans’ head-coaching vacancy.

According to NFL Network, Ryans is expected to meet with Houston at some point next week. There is reportedly “mutual interest” and if all goes well, he could be their next head coach.

This is an interesting development, as recent reports said that Ryans had emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos’ head-coaching job.

It’s not surprising that Ryans is in high demand this offseason, as he’s widely viewed as a top head-coaching candidate in this cycle.

Ryans does have ties to the Texans’ franchise from his playing days.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.