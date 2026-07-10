Derek Carr Says Multiple Teams Have Reached Out About Potential Return To NFL

Saints quarterback Derek Carr mentioned during an appearance on NFL Network Friday that teams have reached out to him about the possibility of him unretiring and returning to the NFL.

Carr isn’t ruling out a return, but he says it would take “a special situation” for him to be back playing quarterback.

“I never say never,” Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. “It would take a special situation. There were multiple teams that reached out to me this offseason. I won’t say who or how, but they reached out and were gauging my interest on what I wanted to do. They were good, solid football teams.”

Carr clarified that it would take an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl contender for him to return.

“I’m just at the point where I just want to win. I want to win. So if I were to do it, it would have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody, but even then, it’s not guaranteed,” Carr said. “I’m having too much fun hanging out with my wife, hanging out with my kids, and trying to get good at golf. So it would take a special deal.”

Carr did add that he’s still staying in shape should the opportunity surface.

“I’m always training,” Carr said. “I’ll be in shape and ready, but probably not. I’ll probably be just coaching my kids.”

Matthew Paras of nola.com previously reported that the Saints still haven’t received any trade calls for Carr despite the QB market being mostly settled.

Although the retired signal caller said he would come out of retirement to play for a contender, there hasn’t been much demand for his services at this point of the offseason.

It could take an early season injury from a contender for interest to pick up in Carr.

Carr, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr as the news is available.