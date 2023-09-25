Derek Carr “Week-To-Week” With Sprained AC Joint

Saints HC Dennis Allen told reporters that starting QB Derek Carr is “week-to-week” with a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder, per Katherine Terrell.

Allen added the Saints and Carr dodged a bullet to not have a more serious injury. He wouldn’t rule Carr out for Week 4 against the Buccaneers yet.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in three games for the Saints and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards. He has also thrown for one touchdown and two interceptions.