Deshaun Watson Still Expected To Want Out Of Houston, No Matter Who They Hire As HC

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report that the Texans’ head-coaching hire is not expected to change QB Deshaun Watson‘s thinking.

Instead, Watson is still expected to want out of Houston, no matter who the head coach is.

As of now, Watson has not officially requested a trade out of Houston and the Texans have maintained that they expect him to be their starting quarterback moving forward.

Last week, Schefter reported that there’s a “growing sense” from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Watson has played his last snap for Houston.

According to Schefter, there’s widespread speculation around the league that Houston could trade Watson this offseason or be faced with the real possibility that he could holdout or not report if he isn’t traded.

A source has told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that the Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners and what their quarterback position would look like moving forward without Watson.

Chris Mortensen adds that a growing consensus within the NFL that Watson will force his way out of Houston. Per Mortensen, the Texans believe he will command a high compensation package in a trade.

The Jets and Dolphins have come up recently as potential landing spots to watch for Watson.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.