Diontae Johnson Likely To Be Claimed, Chargers & Chiefs Possibilities

Adam Schefter reports that former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is likely to be claimed off of waivers on Monday.

Schefter adds that potential landing spots include, but are not limited to, the Chargers and Chiefs.

The Ravens mutually decided with Johnson to excuse him from team activities and then waived him after a situation built up since his acquisition from the Panthers due to frustration about his role in Baltimore.

Johnson served a one-week suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after refusing to enter a game.

Since being traded midseason to Baltimore from Carolina, he played sparingly and caught just one pass, which seemed to be the chief source of his frustrations.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in 11 games and caught 31 passes on 63 targets for 363 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

