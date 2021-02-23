Dolphins & Aaron Jones Reportedly Have Mutual Interest

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a league source, reports that the Dolphins are among the team’s Packers RB Aaron Jones will consider signing with this offseason.

Jackson has confirmed with a league source that the Dolphins have interest in Jones.

The Dolphins are projected to have around $26 million of cap space to work with this offseason, but Jackson notes they could create another $21.3 million by restructuring the contracts of Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Ereck Flowers.

Beyond that, Jackson says the Dolphins could pick up another $15 million by cutting WR Albert Wilson, WR Allen Hurns, S Bobby McCain and S Clayton Fejedelem to bring Miami’s cap room to $62.3 million.

It’s worth mentioning that the Packers have the franchise tag available this offseason and it would cost them around $8 million for the 2021 season, which is a reasonable number for a player of Jones’ ability.

Green Bay does, however, have some cap issues right now and are currently projected to be over the cap, so it’s possible they allow Jones to test the open market and see what’s out there.

Jones, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. He is in the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract, which included a $201,948 signing bonus.

Jones earned a pay raise to $2.147 million by playing more than 35 percent of the total offensive snaps over three years, as part of the league’s proven performance escalators.

In 2020, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and rushed for 754 yards on 145 carries (5.2 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 279 yards and nine touchdowns.

