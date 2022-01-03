Dolphins Activate DT John Jenkins & WR Preston Williams From COVID List

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve reinstated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jenkins, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami last offseason.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in six games for Miami, recording 16 tackles.

Williams, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

In 2021, Williams has played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.