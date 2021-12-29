Dolphins Activate Five Players From COVID-19 List

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said the team will activate five players from the COVID-19 list, per Joe Schad.

The full list includes:

Mancz, 29, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2015. He finished out his three-year, $1,519,059 rookie contract and was tendered with the original round designation as a restricted free agent.

Mancz signed a two-year extension that ran through the 2020 season going into 2018. However, the Texans released him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was on and off their practice squad before joining the Ravens’ taxi squad during the playoffs.

Baltimore brought Mancz back on a futures contract this past January, then traded him to the Dolphins in late August.

In 2021, Mancz appeared in five games for the Dolphins and made four starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 20 center out of 40 qualifying players.