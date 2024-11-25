Dolphins Activate OL Isaiah Wynn, Cut Lester Cotton Among Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated OL Isaiah Wynn from the PUP list to the active roster.

To make room, they waived OL Lester Cotton. The Dolphins also swapped LS Zach Triner for LS Tucker Addington.

Wynn, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that paid him a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season. He was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Wynn returned on another one-year contract with Miami this past offseason.

In 2023, Wynn appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and made seven starts for them.

Cotton, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived Cotton at the start of the 2020 season and he sat out the entire year. He returned to the Raiders in 2021 and spent the bulk of the next two seasons in Las Vegas before being placed on injured reserve and cut.

The Dolphins signed Cotton to their practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. He spent another two seasons on the roster.

In 2024, Cotton has appeared in 11 games with no starts for the Dolphins.