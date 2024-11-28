Dolphins Activate QB Tyler Huntley Off IR, Make Two Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they activated QB Tyler Huntley off of injured reserve and placed LB Tyus Bowser on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Miami also elevated LS Zach Triner from the practice squad.

We have also elevated long snapper Zach Triner to the active roster for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/XaLAsrBtuK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 28, 2024

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster and placed him on injured reserve last month.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 377 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.