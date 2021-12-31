Dolphins Activating WR Albert Wilson & G Solomon Kindley

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve activated WR Albert Wilson and G Solomon Kindley from the COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins are also activating veteran WR Allen Hurns from the COVID-19 list.

Wilson, 29, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed.

Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 213 yards receiving and no touchdowns.