Dolphins Also Requesting Interview With Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are also requesting an interview with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Dolphins’ job:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

Moore, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position last year, despite the coaching change.

In 2021, the Cowboys rank No. 1 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 1 in points per game.