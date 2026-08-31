Dolphins Also Sign Nine To PS Including RB Jarquez Hunter

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed nine players to their initial practice squad.

Here are the nine players Miami signed to the practice squad so far:

OT Gottlieb Ayedze S Major Burns TE Jeremiah Franklin QB Mark Gronowski RB Jarquez Hunter EDGE Rodney McGraw WR Jalen Reagor LB Cam Riley RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Hunter, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021.

He was a three-star recruit and the 43rd-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Rams used the No. 117 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Hunter. He signed a four-year, $5,198,780 contract with a $998,780 signing bonus but was traded to the Dolphins during camp this year for WR Tutu Atwell before being among Miami’s final roster cuts.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in five games for the Rams.