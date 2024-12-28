Dolphins Announce Four Roster Moves, Place CB Kendall Fuller On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed CB Kendall Fuller on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Dolphins signed WR Erik Ezukanma to the active roster from the practice squad. Miami also used standard elevations on CB Nik Needham and QB Skylar Thompson for Week 17 against the Browns.

Fuller, 29, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and re-signed to a four-year, $40 million deal in 2020. He finished in the final year of his contract and earned a base salary of $8,500,000 in 2023.

Miami signed Fuller to a two-year, $15 million contract in 2024 free agency.

In 2024, Fuller has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and seven pass defenses.