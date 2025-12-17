Dolphins Announce Four Transactions

The Miami Dolphins officially announced the release of OLB Matt Judon, as well as the corresponding move of signing LB Jackson Woodard off the Texans’ practice squad.

Miami also re-signed OLB Andre Carter II to the practice squad and cut TE Tanner Conner.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was entering the final year of thta deal when he was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year contract this past August.

In 2025, Judon appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.