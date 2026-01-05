Dolphins Announce Six General Manager Candidates

By
Tony Williams
-

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they’ve requested to interview six candidates for their vacant general manager position.

Dolphins helmet

The full list of candidates includes:

  1. Tariq Ahmad, San Francisco 49ers Vice President, Player Personnel
  2. Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel
  3. RJ Gillen, San Francisco 49ers Assistant General Manager
  4. Alec Halaby, Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager
  5. John McKay, Los Angeles Rams Assistant General Manager
  6. Josh Williams, San Francisco 49ers Director, Scouting and Football Operations

Sullivan was a candidate for the Jaguars vacant GM opening last off-season.

Sullivan, 50, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply