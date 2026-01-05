Dolphins Announce Six General Manager Candidates

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they’ve requested to interview six candidates for their vacant general manager position.

The full list of candidates includes:

Tariq Ahmad, San Francisco 49ers Vice President, Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel RJ Gillen, San Francisco 49ers Assistant General Manager Alec Halaby, Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager John McKay, Los Angeles Rams Assistant General Manager Josh Williams, San Francisco 49ers Director, Scouting and Football Operations

Sullivan was a candidate for the Jaguars vacant GM opening last off-season.

Sullivan, 50, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.