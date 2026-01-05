Dolphins Announce Six General Manager Candidates

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they’ve requested to interview six candidates for their vacant general manager position.
The full list of candidates includes:
- Tariq Ahmad, San Francisco 49ers Vice President, Player Personnel
- Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel
- RJ Gillen, San Francisco 49ers Assistant General Manager
- Alec Halaby, Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager
- John McKay, Los Angeles Rams Assistant General Manager
- Josh Williams, San Francisco 49ers Director, Scouting and Football Operations
Sullivan was a candidate for the Jaguars vacant GM opening last off-season.
Sullivan, 50, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
