Dolphins Announce Three Moves Including WR Tyreek Hill To IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed WR Tyreek Hill on injured reserve.

Roster Moves | We have signed WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. off New Orleans’ practice squad and placed WR Tyreek Hill on the injured reserve list. We have also signed LB Caleb Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/g8K7q2oiTJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 1, 2025

They filled his roster spot by signing WR Cedrick Wilson off the Saints’ practice squad and added LB Caleb Johnson to the practice squad as well.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free-agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.

Wilson agreed to a pay cut and shortened deal and became a free agent after the 2023 season. He then signed a two-year deal with the Saints, but agreed to another pay cut entering the 2025 season.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 20 passes on 27 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He spent the next two seasons in Jacksonville.

The Falcons signed Johnson to a contract in May but let him go in August.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded nine tackles.