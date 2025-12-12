Dolphins Announce Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the active roster off the practice squad, placed LB Caleb Johnson on injured reserve, and signed TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the active roster off the practice squad and placed LB Caleb Johnson on the injured reserve list. We have also signed TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/q0K88r7qfK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2025

Johnson, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2024. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts as a rookie and spent the entire year on the practice squad.

Miami signed him to a future deal back in January and re-signed him to the practice squad, once again, coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off their P-squad this season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.