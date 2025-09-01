Dolphins Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Dolphins have released CB BJ Adams from the practice squad.
Here’s an updated look at the Dolphins’ practice squad:
- CB Cornell Armstrong
- LB Quinton Bell
- OL Braeden Daniels
- WR AJ Henning
- DT Alex Huntley
- LB Derrick McLendon
- K Riley Patterson
- OL Josh Priebe
- TE Hayden Rucci
- S John Saunders Jr.
- WR Theo Wease Jr.
- RB Jeff Wilson
- TE Greg Dulcich
- RB Jamycal Hasty
- S Jordan Colbert
- CB Isaiah Johnson
Johnson, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent the season on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal this offseason before being among their final roster cuts again.
Johnson has yet to appear in an NFL game.
