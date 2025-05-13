Dolphins Announce Two Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they claimed DT Matthew Butler off waivers from the Raiders on Tuesday and waived DT Tre’vonn Rybka in a corresponding roster move.

Roster Moves | We have been awarded DT Matthew Butler off waivers from Las Vegas and have waived DT Tre’vonn Rybka. pic.twitter.com/6oENy5AiU0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2025

Butler, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract but was waived a year later and signed to the team’s practice squad.

Butler has been on and off the Raiders’ taxi squads ever since. Las Vegas cut him loose this week.

In 2024, Butler appeared in seven games for the Raiders making one start and recording nine tackles and no sacks.