Dolphins Call Up DE Chase Winovich For Week 5

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve officially elevated DE Chase Winovich to their active roster for Week 5.

Roster Move | We have elevated DE Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/Sn2UPe2YmA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 7, 2023

Winovich, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

Winovich was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans. Houston released him coming out of the preseason and the Dolphins later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Winovich has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.