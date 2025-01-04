Dolphins Call Up Two Including QB Skylar Thompson For Week 18

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve elevated QB Skylar Thompson and OL Ryan Hayes to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is not expected to play in the game, so Thompson will serve as the backup to Tyler Huntley.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.