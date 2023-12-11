Dolphins Call Up Two Players For Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve elevated LB Quinton Bell and OT Ryan Hayes to their active roster for their game against the Titans.

Roster Moves | We have elevated LB Quinton Bell and T Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/VAJ46A9sfD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 11, 2023

Bell, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

Bell was re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad but he was eventually released and added to the Buccaneers’ taxi squad late last season. From there, he joined the Falcons for a brief stint before signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad.

For his career, Bell has appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and Falcons and has recorded three tackles.