Dolphins CB JuJu Brents Needs Season-Ending Foot Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins CB JuJu Brents is set for season-ending foot surgery after going down in Sunday’s win over the Commanders in Spain.

It’s unfortunate for Brents who had just pushed into the starting lineup and had a shot to get his career back on track after burning out as a second-round pick with the Colts.

Injuries short-circuited Brents’ time in Indianapolis and this is another setback.

Brents, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

He was entering the third year of a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract when Indianapolis cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. He was claimed by the Dolphins.

In 2025, Brents appeared in seven games for the Dolphins, recording 14 total tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.