Dolphins Claim DB Elijah Campbell From Jets

Per Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have claimed DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from the Jets.
Campbell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.
It took until last November for him to sign on to the Jets’ practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.
In 2020, Campbell appeared in three games for the Jets, but has yet to record a statistic.
