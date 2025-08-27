Dolphins Claim DB Julius Brents Off Waivers From Colts

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins claimed DB Julius Brents off waivers from the Colts on Wednesday.

Brents, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

He was entering the third year of a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract when Indianapolis cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Brents appeared in two games for the Colts, recording seven tackles.