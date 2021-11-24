Dolphins Claim RB Phillip Lindsay Off Waivers From Texans

The Miami Dolphins have claimed veteran RB Phillip Lindsay off of waivers from the Texans on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Congrats Phillip Lindsay ( @I_CU_boy ) being claimed by the @MiamiDolphins — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) November 24, 2021

Lindsay, 27, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million this past March.

Houston waived Lindsay on Tuesday.

In 2021, Lindsay has appeared in 10 games and rushed for 130 yards on 50 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with three receptions on four targets for 37 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.